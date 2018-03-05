PDAC 2018 Insights from Battery Metal Companies: Enertopia, Advantage Lithium and Fortune Minerals

Over 1,000 exhibitors and 24,000 attendees from 130 countries met on Sunday (March 4) morning at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada to kick off the four-day conference.

The day included a presentation from Louis James, who shared insights on his new company and why he is interested in battery metals in 2018. “New energy metals have gone from being a government pet project to something cool,” he said.

During the first day of the conference, the Investing News Network caught up with the following companies focused on battery metal exploration. Execs told us the most important things investors should know about their companies, as well as major near-term catalysts investors should be watching out for.

Scroll down to watch their interviews.

Enertopia (CSE:TOP) CEO: Patent-pending Process for Lithium Extraction from Brines

Advantage Lithium (TSXV:AAL) CEO: We’ve Got the Lowest Enterprise Value, Lowest Market Cap

Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT) CEO: We’ll Be Producing Battery-Grade Cobalt Sulphate for Batteries

