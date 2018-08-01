Orocobre Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 30 June 2018

Lithium

Orocobre released its quarterly report of operations for the period ended 30 June 2018. 

As quoted in the press release:

Production for the quarter was the second highest on record at 3,596 tonnes of lithium carbonate, up 28% on the March quarter
Record realised average price achieved of US$13,653/tonne on a free on-board basis (FOB)3
Record quarterly sales revenue of US$44.4 million on total sales of 3,255 tonnes of lithium carbonate (varies from ASX release 2 July 2018 due to unforeseeable port shipping delays, these sales will now be recognised in the September quarter. See notes later)
Cash costs for the quarter (on cost of goods sold basis)4 were down 13% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to US$3,800/tonne as a result of increased production and sales volumes
Record gross cash margins of US$9,853/tonne were up 7% QoQ demonstrating the profitability and cash generation capability of the Olaroz operations

Click here for the full text release

