Orocobre: Cauchari Hole CAU15 – High Grade Interval Averages 475 MG/L Lithium

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the brine sampling of diamond drill hole CAU15 in the Cauchari JV property located in Jujuy Province, Argentina.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights:

Drilling intersected extensive sandy sediments, confirming the NW Sector contains relatively high drainable porosity and permeability south from CAU07 through CAU16 to CAU15

The brine body intersected in CAU15 extends over >132 m vertically and is expected to continue below the base of sampling at 234.5 m

CAU15 brine averages 407 mg/l Lithium and 3,196 mg/l Potassium from 102-234.5 m depth, with a higher average grade of 475 mg/l Lithium and 3,662 mg/l Potassium from 174-234.5 m

Average Mg/Li ratio of 3.1:1, only slightly higher than previous holes CAU07 (2.3:1), and CAU16 (2.5:1) in the NW Sector – very positive for utilisation of conventional or other brine processes

Diamond drilling ongoing on holes CAU12 and CAU13 in the south of the SE Sector, to provide increased drilling density and geological information in this area. These holes are separated by 2 km, with CAU13 located 2 km southwest of CAU09

Preparing to drill diamond holes CAU17 and CAU18 in the NW sector for resource estimation

Pumping tests carried out on CAU08 and CAU11 will be reported as soon as assay results are available

Click here for the full text release