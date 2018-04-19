NRG Metals: Drilling at Salar Escondido Approaching Target Zone

NRG Metals (TSX-V: NGZ.V) (OTCQB: NRGMF) (Frankfurt: OGPN.F) is pleased to announce that drilling on a second test well is progressing at the Salar Escondido lithium project, comprised of 29,180 hectares (72,100 acres), and located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Jose de Castro, Chief Operating Officer, NRG Metals, is quoted: “I am very pleased the second well at Salar Escondido is progressing, and am excited to determine lithium values at this very large basin.”

