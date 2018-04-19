Lithium Investing

NRG Metals: Drilling at Salar Escondido Approaching Target Zone

April 19, 2018
NRG Metals (TSX-V: NGZ.V) (OTCQB: NRGMF) (Frankfurt: OGPN.F) is pleased to announce that drilling on a second test well is progressing at the Salar Escondido lithium project, comprised of 29,180 hectares (72,100 acres), and located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

As quoted in the press release:

Jose de Castro, Chief Operating Officer, NRG Metals, is quoted: “I am very pleased the second well at Salar Escondido is progressing, and am excited to determine lithium values at this very large basin.”

