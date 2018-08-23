NRG Announces Additional Results for Second Drill Hole at its Flagship Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project

NRG Metals (TSX-V: NGZ) (OTCQB: NRGMF) (Frankfurt: OGPN) is pleased to report additional assays from the second diamond drill hole at the Hombre Muerto North lithium project.

As quoted in the press release:

Jose de Castro, COO of NRG Metals, commented: “We are extremely enthusiastic about the diamond drilling results, as well as the results from the pumping well. These results demonstrate the presence of high-grade lithium bearing brine across the breadth of our Tramo property. We look forward to completing the second pumping well and to fast tracking the project to production.”

