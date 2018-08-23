Lithium

Investing News

NRG Announces Additional Results for Second Drill Hole at its Flagship Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project

- August 23rd, 2018

NRG Metals is pleased to report additional assays from the second diamond drill hole at the Hombre Muerto North lithium project.

NRG Metals (TSX-V: NGZ) (OTCQB: NRGMF) (Frankfurt: OGPN) is pleased to report additional assays from the second diamond drill hole at the Hombre Muerto North lithium project.

As quoted in the press release:

Jose de Castro, COO of NRG Metals, commented: “We are extremely enthusiastic about the diamond drilling results, as well as the results from the pumping well. These results demonstrate the presence of high-grade lithium bearing brine across the breadth of our Tramo property. We look forward to completing the second pumping well and to fast tracking the project to production.”

Click here for the full text release

lithium free investors report

Lithium in 2018

Your free report includes:

  • Expert commentary
  • Stocks to buy
  • Market forecasts
Give me my free report!

Get the latest Lithium Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Lithium Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Lithium Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *