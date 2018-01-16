Neo Lithium Provides Year-End Review and 2018 Outlook

Neo Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NLC, OTCQX:NTTHF) provides a recap of the main milestones achieved in 2017 that have rapidly advanced the 3Q Project:

Over US$15M invested in the 3Q Project

Completion of initial drilling and pumping season

Calculation of a large high grade maiden resource with lowest combined magnesium and sulphate impurities of any known salar

Strong net cash position of over C$60M

Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment with an after-tax NPV8% US$1.2B

“We are very pleased with the important milestones that our team has been able to accomplish this past year, as we quickly move the project from exploration to the development stage,” said Waldo Perez, CEO.

Looking forward, the Company is focused on important milestones for 2018, including:

Further strengthening the technical team, including hiring of a COO and more engineering talent

Environmental Impact Assessment and Construction Permits

Second drilling and pumping season

Updated resource calculation

Pilot plant construction

Continuing feasibility study precursor work

Project financing strategy

Grant of Annual Awards

Pursuant to its shareholder approved stock option plan, the Company made its annual option awards to senior management, key employees and directors. Senior management and directors, in the aggregate, received 2.6 million stock options exercisable at C$2.42 per share.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium is quickly advancing its wholly-owned, high quality 3Q Project located in Latin America’s Lithium Triangle in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina, given the rapidly growing lithium battery market that is driven largely by the growth of the electric vehicle market, and other consumer electronic products as the world moves towards cleaner and more efficient sources of energy.

The Company is well capitalized to continue the rapid development of its 3Q Project, a unique high-grade and low impurity lithium brine lake and salar complex, which encompasses approximately 35,000 hectares.

Neo Lithium recently completed a preliminary economic assessment of the 3Q Project that indicates very robust economics for a 35,000 tonne per year lithium carbonate mine.

The technical team that discovered this unique salar complex is one of the most experienced in the industry, having discovered and led the technical work, including resource definition and full feasibility study that established the Cauchari lithium salar as the third largest lithium brine resource in the world.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the 3Q Project.

Waldo Perez, Ph.D, P.Geo., the CEO and President of Neo Lithium Corp. is the Qualified Person who approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

