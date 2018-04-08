Neo Lithium and Nemaska Lithium: Is A Lithium Glut Imminent?

Neo Lithium (TSXV:NLC, OTCQX:NTTHF) and Nemaska Lithium (TSX:NMX,OTCQX:NMKEF) were recently featured on Bloomberg Markets regarding the surging demand for lithium that doomsayers predict will wipe out all the lithium in brine and hard rock deposits.

While there is no shortage of lithium in the world, the “concern is processing it and developing it into lithium carbonate, lithium products and lithium metal.”

Nemaska Lithium weighed in on the issue foreseeing a “very tight market in the next four to five years,” saying that reports suggesting oversupply are “grossly overstated.”

Neo Lithium CEO, Carlos vicens said that they expect mass acceptance of electric vehicles to build through 2019 to 2021 “spurring demand for battery materials.”

