Neo Lithium Featured on PR Newswire Article on EV Market Trends

Neo Lithium Corp (TSXV:NLC, OTCQX:NTTHF) was featured in a PR Newswire article regarding changes in the electric vehicle market and how it is affecting lithium demand. Discussing advancements in the industry, the article highlighted how increases in lithium demand have prompted companies like Neo Lithium to work overtime to bring additional supply to the market.

The publication describes New Lithium as a company that “engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds interests in the 3Q Project comprising 10 mining claims covering approximately 35,000 hectares located in Tinogasta area, Catamarca province, Argentina. The company has filed a Technical Report with Positive PEA Results on its 3Q Project Showing a Capital Cost reduction of US$98.5M. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.”

To read the article in its entirety, click here.

Click here to connect with Neo Lithium Corp (TSXV:NLC, OTCQX:NTTHF) for an investor presentation