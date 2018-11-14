Nemaska Lithium CEO to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Lithium & Energy Storage Conference

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTC: NMKEF) is pleased to announce today that Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium, will speak at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Lithium & Energy Storage Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 15, 2018.









Nemaska Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTC: NMKEF) is pleased to announce today that Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium, will speak at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Lithium & Energy Storage Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 15, 2018. In addition to Guy, Wanda Cutler and Victor Cantore Investor Relations, will be in attendance and available for one-on-one meetings.

Nemaska Lithium is also pleased to announce that it will be providing a construction progress update on its lithium mine and electrochemical plant on Monday, November 19, 2018. Full conference call details, budget and timeline review will be published on Monday morning via press release.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit www.nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska Lithium.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the expected unfolding of activities and anticipated start of production at the Whabouchi mine and Shawinigan plant sites, constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation’s website at: www.nemaskalithium.com.

