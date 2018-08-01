LSC Lithium Announces Update on Its Rio Grande Project

LSC Lithium Corporation is pleased to announce that it has received completed and positive seismic tomography results from its Rio Grande project in Argentina’s Puna region.











LSC Lithium Corporation (TSXV:LSC) is pleased to announce that it has received completed and positive seismic tomography results from its Rio Grande project in Argentina’s Puna region.

As quoted in the press release:

LSC’s President and CEO Ian Stalker, noted, “LSC is excited to announce these results from its Rio Grande project, one of LSC’s major development projects. These survey results underscore the previous CS-AMT results from Rio Grande and interprets the expected depth of the Rio Grande basin, as well as the occurrence of potential brine hosting lithologies at depth. Deep targets have been identified for follow up core drilling to sample the deeper brine targets and to determine the host lithologies’ porosity. The depth extension of the Rio Grande basin now has the potential to significantly increase the Inferred Mineral Resource previously announced by LSC below the 100 m depth of the current Mineral Resource. Planning is already underway to start with the deep drilling as soon as possible to advance the Rio Grande project even further.”

