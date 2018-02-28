LSC Lithium Announces High Grade Surface Sampling Results on Salinas Grandes Joint Venture Property

LSC Lithium Corporation (“LSC” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) (TSXV:LSC) is pleased to announce that surface sampling of the Salinas Grandes LSC/Dajin Resources Corp. (“Dajin”) joint venture property of San Jose/Navidad has been completed. This surface pit sampling exercise was conducted as part of the first phase of exploration on the property.

As quoted in the press release:

Ian Stalker, the Company’s President and CEO commented, “This sampling program, focused on the 550 hectares of salar surface on the LSC/Dajin joint venture, extends the Company’s lithium mineralized footprint1 to the east of the current limit and establishes the high grade nature of the salar in the Salta section which can be expected to continue as one moves to the north east through the Jujuy section of the salar. This successful sampling program will be followed up with geophysical surveys to generate a subsurface target and thereafter drilling later this year.”

