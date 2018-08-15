Lithium Americas Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

Lithium Americas has announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.









Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) has announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

HIGHLIGHTS Cauchari-Olaroz:

Development activities continue as planned with the advancement of detailed engineering, ponds and camp construction, plant design and supply purchases, with Stage 1 production expected to commence in 2020.

Engineering for the infrastructure is over 89% complete and, due to certain changes not affecting the overall schedule, is scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2018. Plant design for Phase I shows a progress of 74% on track to issue the first plant construction bid work packages in late 2018.

Evaporation ponds construction commenced in early February 2018 and the filling of the ponds is expected to begin in the second half of 2018. Earth works, production well drilling and hydrological testing are underway.

$29 million has been advanced to Minera Exar during the first half of 2018 by the Joint Venture partners (including $14.5 million by the Company) in the form of equity contributions and loans.

There are currently approximately 400 people working in Argentina, including direct employees and contractors.

In addition to the scope currently under execution by Hatch Ltd. (“Hatch”) for the detailed engineering of the project, Hatch has also been engaged to provide project controls services to the project.

In May 2017, a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) that summarizes the Stage 1 Definitive Feasibility Study was filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and an updated technical report was filed on January 17, 2018.

Click here for the full text release