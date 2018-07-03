LG Chem and Nemaska Lithium Announce Signature of An Initial 5-Year Supply Agreement for Lithium Hydroxide

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:NMX) (OTC:NMKEF) and LG Chem, Ltd. (“LG”) are pleased to announce the signature of an agreement providing for the supply of battery grade lithium hydroxide by the Corporation to LG.











“We are pleased with this first step towards establishing a long-term commercial relationship between LG and Nemaska Lithium. The signing of this agreement is a clear vote of confidence by LG in our business plan and our capacity to be a long-term supplier of lithium hydroxide”, said Guy Bourassa, President & Chief Executive Officer of Nemaska Lithium.

Under this agreement, Nemaska Lithium agrees to supply LG, on a take-or-pay basis and through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation Inc., with 7,000 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide produced at the Corporation’s commercial plant in Shawinigan, for an initial 5-year period scheduled to start in October 2020. Nemaska Lithium is entitled, if ever necessary, to reschedule the commencement of the supply period, within certain parameters set out in the agreement and based on the anticipated commissioning, ramping up and production start date for the Shawinigan plant.

With this additional off-take agreement and taking into account the right of first offer granted to SoftBank Group to purchase up to 20% of production, Nemaska Lithium has now committed or has agreement in principle in place for over 90% of its anticipated 33,000 tonnes/y LCE capacity.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit www.nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska Lithium.

About LG Chem

LG Chem, Ltd. is Korea’s largest diversified chemical company which operates three main business units: Petrochemicals, IT & Electronic Materials and Energy Solution. The company was founded in 1947 and now employs over 29,000 staff globally. The chemical business manufactures a wide range of products, from petrochemical goods to high-value added plastics. It also extends its chemical expertise into high-tech areas such as electronic materials and lithium-ion batteries. With over 20 years’ experience of development and production of these batteries, LG Chem has established itself as one of the world’s leading lithium-ion manufacturers. The company is a primary supplier of lithium batteries throughout the world for the mobile phone and hybrid/electric vehicle industries & Energy Storage System (ESS). For further information about LG Chem, visit http://www.lgchem.com/global/main.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the supply by the Corporation to LG of 7,000 metric tonnes per year of battery grade lithium hydroxide, constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Certain important assumptions by the Corporation in making forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the commissioning, ramping up and production of the Shawinigan plant .

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the start of supply, in October 2020, of 7,000 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide by the Corporation to LG, (ii) the possible rescheduling of the commencement of the supply period, (iii) the establishment of a long-term commercial relationship between LG and the Corporation, (iv) the 33,000 tonnes/y capacity at the Shawinigan plant, and (v) generally, the above “About Nemaska Lithium” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Shawinigan Plant will be brought to commercial production , as results from the Corporation’s project financing endeavors, as well as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the “Risk Factors” section of the Corporation’s Annual Information Form dated October 5, 2017 and the “Risk Exposure and Management” section of the Corporation’s quarterly Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation’s website at: www.nemaskalithium.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

