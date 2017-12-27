Level 5 Research: LiCo Energy Metals has the potential to become a very valuable company in the near future

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV:LIC) was profiled by Level 5 Research, citing its projects and latest news. Level 5 Research also highlighted LiCo Energy’s management as key, stating that, “LiCo’s management has put the company in prime position to take advantage of the growing need and demand for lithium-ion batteries with exciting and potentially valuable properties for the exploration and mining of both lithium and cobalt.”

To read the full report, click here.

Click here to connect with LiCo Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV:LIC) for an Investor Presentation