Ken Brinsden of Pilbara Minerals: “There is Insatiable Demand for Lithium”

At this year’s Lithium Supply and Markets conference in Las Vegas, the Investing News Network had the chance to catch up with Ken Brinsden, managing director and CEO of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

Speaking about how the lithium market has performed and its challenges so far this year, Brinsden said that there’s been a bit of negativity.

“I think there is a disconnect between the speed at which lithium markets are developing, the pace of change and growth in the lithium supply chain when compared to how equity markets are performing,” he said.

Looking over to demand, Brinsden said he believes the perspective across the entire industry is that there’s a good chance that demand as a whole will continue to surprise to the upside.

“Whether it’s a car maker or a big battery materials company, there is insatiable demand [for lithium],” he said.

On the supply side, “there’s at least half chance that the brine side disappoints in terms of the capacity to continue to grow production meaningfully as the market grows,” he added.

Brinsden also talked about the next milestones for Pilbara, which recently produced its first concentrate at its Pilgangoora project.

“We’ve gone through the construction and we’re now into commissioning all the stage 1 project and we’ll be ramping up production over the course of roughly the next six months,” he explained.

Listen to the interview above to learn more about what’s ahead for Pilbara Minerals and Brinsden’s thoughts on the lithium sector.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in contributed article. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.