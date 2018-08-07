IronRidge: High Priority Lithium Pegmatite Target Defined at Apam West

IronRidge Resources has announced the definition of a high-priority lithium pegmatite target at the Apam West license.











IronRidge Resources (LSE:IRR) has announced the definition of a high-priority lithium pegmatite target at the Apam West license, which is part of the company’s Cape Coast Lithium portfolio in Ghana, West Africa.

As highlighted in the press release:

Coincident lithium soil anomaly with mapped pegmatites and coincident airborne geophysical radiometrics anomaly.

2,745 soil samples collected and analyzed utilizing the company’s sample reflex hydraulic PRESS and handheld Laser Induced breakdown spectroscopy analyser.

Anomalous lithium levels greater than 500 parts per million and up to 2,500ppm lithium in soils; orientation survey over the known Ewoyaa lithium pegmatite clearly defines this threshold level.

Cost effective tool to rapidly assess large landholding with thick vegetation cover and weathering profile; 12,460 soil samples collected to date over the Cape Coast Lithium portfolio.

IronRidge chief geologist Len Kolff said:

“It is very pleasing to see the exploration tools working effectively; defining a coherent lithium in soil anomaly called the Hweda Target over a 1.8km strike at a similar threshold of >500ppm as per the Ewoyaa Lithium pegmatite project. “The soil anomaly is coincident with mapped pegmatites and radiometrics anomalies from the helicopter geophysics programme; providing further confidence in the target.”

Click here to read the full IronRidge Resources (LSE:IRR) press release.