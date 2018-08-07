IronRidge: High Priority Lithium Pegmatite Target Defined at Apam West
IronRidge Resources (LSE:IRR) has announced the definition of a high-priority lithium pegmatite target at the Apam West license, which is part of the company’s Cape Coast Lithium portfolio in Ghana, West Africa.
As highlighted in the press release:
- Coincident lithium soil anomaly with mapped pegmatites and coincident airborne geophysical radiometrics anomaly.
- 2,745 soil samples collected and analyzed utilizing the company’s sample reflex hydraulic PRESS and handheld Laser Induced breakdown spectroscopy analyser.
- Anomalous lithium levels greater than 500 parts per million and up to 2,500ppm lithium in soils; orientation survey over the known Ewoyaa lithium pegmatite clearly defines this threshold level.
- Cost effective tool to rapidly assess large landholding with thick vegetation cover and weathering profile; 12,460 soil samples collected to date over the Cape Coast Lithium portfolio.
IronRidge chief geologist Len Kolff said:
“It is very pleasing to see the exploration tools working effectively; defining a coherent lithium in soil anomaly called the Hweda Target over a 1.8km strike at a similar threshold of >500ppm as per the Ewoyaa Lithium pegmatite project.
“The soil anomaly is coincident with mapped pegmatites and radiometrics anomalies from the helicopter geophysics programme; providing further confidence in the target.”
