International Battery Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-brokered Financing for Gross Proceeds of $1,117,744 and Increases Non-brokered and Brokered Financing

International Battery Metals Ltd. (“IBAT” or the “Company”) (CSE:IBAT) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement by issuing 3,193,554 units, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,117,744.

Each unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one half of one (1/2) non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per common share for a period of two (2) years, subject to an acceleration provision, as described in the IBAT’s news release dated March 9, 2018.

Due to strong investor demand, IBAT has also increased the size of the non-brokered financing to 4,000,000 units, resulting in gross proceeds to IBAT of up to $1,400,000. After closing the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement, 806,446 units are available. The brokered private placement has also been increased to 6,000,000 units for maximum gross proceeds of $2,100,000.

A cash finder’s fee of $58,499 was paid to two finders in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the private placement. The finder’s fee represented 8% of gross proceeds raised on certain subscriptions. The net proceeds from the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement will be used for working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Further to IBAT’s news release dated March 27, 2018, the Company also announces that the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has approved its warrant incentive program. However, due to the number of warrantholders, the Company will not be applying for the warrants to be listed and posted for trading on the CSE.

