India to Give Incentives to Lithium-ion Battery Makers

India is looking to give incentives to lithium-ion battery makers to set up more manufacturing units as the country seeks to promote the use of electric cars, the ministry of renewable energy said last week.

Renewable Energy Minister R. K. Singh held talks with battery manufacturers and asked them to set up units in India, assuring them the government would give incentives to the sector, a ministry statement said.

“(Singh) exhorted the industry to set up battery manufacturing units in India as future demand was going to be very high with the government promoting e-vehicles in a big way,” it added.

India is aiming to ensure all new vehicles sold in the country are electric by 2030, but most of the batteries are imported, making the costs of the cars expensive.

The government is also said to be in talks with other countries to ensure supplies of raw materials needed for the batteries, such as lithium.

According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), India will have over 1GWh of lithium-ion battery pack manufacturing capacity by mid-2018. IESA also expects at least two manufacturing plants to start construction this year and be completed by early 2020.

But if the Indian government doesn’t pick up its pace in securing lithium reserves, it could be a big problem for the energy storage industry, a senior official at Panasonic India (TYO: 6752) said, adding that it would mean the country will need to rely on imports from China.

“If Make in India is a motto and we are serious about it, then we have to do a lot of things in terms of securing various commodities that go into it,” said Atul Arya, head, Energy Systems at Panasonic India.

“And at the same time, we have to look at the other aspects such as the finance required to ramp up manufacturing, which means attracting investors, and upgrading the skills of the human resources. That is all required,” he added.

That said, India’s electric car push could benefit automakers such as Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Mahindra and Mahindra (NSE:M&M). Details about what sorts of incentives will be given are yet to be provided.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.