Gerardo Del Real: This is the “Buy Low” Part of “Buy Low, Sell High”

Gerardo Del Real of the Outsider Club believes the uranium and lithium spaces present opportunities for investors, and shares several stock picks in those markets.









This year has not been as positive as some resource investors initially hoped, but many experts believe that just means opportunity is around the corner.

Gerardo Del Real of the Outsider Club thinks just that, and speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent New Orleans Investment Conference he explained why.

“[In] this space it’s a tough market right now for a lot of the juniors. This is exactly the time you should be identifying those quality management teams and writing cheques for them and purchasing the stock. This the ‘buy low’ part of ‘buy low and sell high,'” he explained.

In terms of where he sees opportunity, Del Real pointed to uranium as a market where there are gains to be made. “This is my first year saying that I believe we’re at a bottom,” he joked, noting that he’s encouraged by supply cuts and the fact that utilities will have to come back into the market in 2019.

He added, “the good news is for speculators in the space there’s not a lot of uranium companies left.”

Del Real also believes there is still room to make money in the lithium arena, describing it as “way oversold” from an equities perspective. “The bottom line is there’s not a lot of great lithium assets in the world. So find juniors that have strategic locations, plenty of water, good management teams,” he said.

Watch the interview above for more insight from Del Real, including several stocks he likes in the uranium and lithium spaces. You can also click here to see the full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Advantage Lithium, Azarga Uranium and Energy Fuels are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.