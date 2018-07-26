FMC’s Lithium Business to be Named Livent Corporation

Lithium

July 26th, 2018

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) today announced that it will rebrand its lithium materials business as Livent Corporation (pronounced lye-vent) following the previously announced plan to separate FMC Lithium into a publicly traded company.

As quoted in the press release:

“FMC has been a leading producer of lithium compounds for more than 40 years,” said Paul Graves, chief executive officer, Livent Corporation.  “As an independent company, Livent will build on our strengths as a fully integrated, lithium technology leader with a broad portfolio of products for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications, polymers and synthesis, lithium alloys, high-performance lubricants and other specialty uses.”

