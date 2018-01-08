Equitorial Exploration Work near Cantung Mine Profiled on CBC

Equitorial Exploration Corp (TSXV:EXX, FRA:EE1, OTCQB:EQTXF) was profiled on the CBC with regards to its upcoming extensive drill program at its Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group lithium property. The project is located in the Dechno region of the NWT and Yukon border, nearby the now dormant Cantung tungsten mine. Equitorial is exploring the possibility of repurposing the Cantung mine mill for the processing of lithium, which would remove the need for the company to establish its own infrastructure once they develop a sellable concentrate.

“We’d be interested in talking [to the government] to see if we could use their facility,” said Equitorial Exploration CEO Jack Bal. “If we could create a concentrate that could be sold … and that facility does work with our ore, then the economics of our project become better very quickly.”

As the provincial government is currently responsible for the cleanup of the Cantung mine, the possibility of a company making use of the mill—following a retrofit and additional licensing as the mill is currently licensed for tungsten production—could be an attractive temporary solution.

