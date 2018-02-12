Enertopia Corporation; Continuing Lab results from Clayton Valley Li Rock Testing

Enertopia Corporation (CSE:TOP; OTCQB:ENRT) (the “Company” or “Enertopia”) is pleased to announce the following synthetic brine testing update for the recovery of Lithium and ultimately, upgrading the Lithium to battery grade Li2CO3 by our technology partner Genesis Water Technologies Inc., (GWT) a leader in specialized water treatment solutions.

The goals of this continuing independent third-party lab testing from the Company’s lithium project in Clayton Valley, NV are to test, in a precise manner, the effect of higher solution temperature with a constant pH of 11.0 in leach solutions used to create synthetic brines by dissolution of lithium from source rock from the Company’s Clayton Valley, NV project.

The latest synthetic lithium brines were created by leaching one (1) part lithium bearing source rock (200g) to three (3) parts solution (600 mg/l) at a temperature of 80 degrees Celsius. The pH of the leach solution was adjusted to 11.0 using NaOH. The synthetic brine was produced by allowing the solution to leach Li and other elements from the source rock over a period of two hours. At the conclusion of the two hour period, the synthetic brine was produced by removing insoluble residue from the solution by filtration. The resulting brine was then submitted for testing.

The data currently being compiled from this and previous tests will be used to create various synthetic lithium brines as part of the upcoming bench testing through the GWT ENERLET system.

Overview of 3rd party laboratory results from the synthetic brine sample results are outlined below:

Bulk Sample # pH 11.0 test results announced January 12/18 pH 11.0 test results announcedFebruary 12/18 GWT-002 Li in head grade ppm 1,780 1,780 Mg in head grade ppm 21,400 21,400 500 grams Li source rock to 2,000ml water in Solution at 20 degrees C 200 grams Li source rock to 600 ml water in Solution at 80 degrees C Li in solution mg/l 170 230 Mg in solution mg/l 3 0.083

NOTE: 1 ppm = 1 mg/l

KEY FINDINGS:

Synthetic lithium brine solution produced from leaching of bulk sample GWT002 by alkaline leaching (with a pH of 11) at 80 degrees Celsius for two hours returned the highest Lithium with the lowest Magnesium results from the synthetic lithium brine solution.

Separation of magnesium from lithium in brines used to produce a lithium carbonate product is a critical process factor, as well as cost factor, in the production of battery grade lithium carbonate. The finding that magnesium can be easily suppressed in the production of synthetic lithium brine from the source rock at the Clayton Valley Project bodes well for cost containment in, as well as purity of lithium carbonate product from, the ENERLET proposed recovery process.

Lithium values averaged 225 ppm and only 0.085 ppm Mg in solution were found in synthetic lithium brine produced by alkaline leach from bulk sample GWT-002. For comparison the disclosed inferred brine resource of one of the properties in Clayton Valley, NV has an average Lithium grade of 123 ppm and over 200 ppm Magnesium, requiring additional cost (to separate magnesium) to produce an acceptable lithium carbonate product. Thus, our updated synthetic lithium brine test, produced by alkaline leach of our source rock, returned values 82.9% higher in lithium and contains less than 1/2,300 Mg based on comparison. The above average lithium values of 225 ppm are also more than the current reported producing brines from the only Lithium producing brine operation in the United States today. Lithium in solution was computed to be over 50% of Lithium in the source rock. While this is a 20% increase from our earlier test numbers we believe the opportunity for additional increase in the Lithium in solution grade, using a more concentrated solution and or industry standard separation technologies going forward will be obtained.

Below is a table of the two test results released today and our January 12, 2018, test result that were completed showing the low concentration of some key associated minerals.

SAMPLE mg/l Li mg/l Mg mg/l B mg/l K GWT-002 1-4 ratio 20 degree C solution 170 3 31 11.7 GWT-002a 1-3 ratio 80 degree C solution 220 0.090 61 292 GWT-002b 1-3 ratio 80 degree C solution 230 0.083 65 348

NOTE: 1 ppm = 1 mg/l

NEXT STEPS:

The Company continues to work aggressively at unlocking the value of the lithium-bearing rock at surface along the uplifted block along the eastern flank at Clayton Valley, NV. Further testing of lithium source rock and pH controlled liquid ratios will continue along with and in combination with testing of other separation methods that will be ongoing over the first quarter of 2018. The Company will be at booth 3347 at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) this year from March 4-7 in Toronto, ON. Modern technology is changing the face of mining.

“Enertopia looks forward to providing updates as to the results of the bench test analysis and our ongoing project work at our 100% owned Clayton Valley, NV, Lithium project, as well as continuing due diligence in the technology and mineral sectors. Modern technology is revolutionizing ways to mine and protect our environment. We are enthusiastic about becoming leaders in this evolution,” Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister

Third party laboratory testing was carried out by BASE Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. and independent rock and synthetic brine assays were carried out by ALS Geochemistry of Vancouver, BC. Head grade rock analysis was completed using ME-ICP61, with synthetic brine analysis completed by using ME-MS14b, ME-ICP14, ME-ICP15, and tail analysis was completed using ME-ICP61.

The Qualified person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology to build shareholder value. Working closely with Genesis Water Technologies (GWT) on an exclusive licensed process (Enerlet) with the goal to recover and produce battery grade lithium carbonate.

Enertopia shares are quoted in Canada with symbol TOP and in the United States with symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.250.765.6412

About Genesis Water Technologies (GWT):

GWT is a global specialized water treatment solution’s company focused on providing innovative & sustainable solutions for specialized industrial and municipal applications. For additional information please visit www.GenesisWaterTech.com

