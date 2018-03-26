Lithium Investing

E3 Metals Provides Alberta Petro-Lithium Project Update

• March 26, 2018
E3 Metals (TSXV: ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC: EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide a progress update for its Alberta PetroLithium Project.

As quoted in the press release:

  • The Company rapidly advanced a low-cost sampling program resulting in a 2.8Mt LCE1 inferred resource in 2017
  • The Company is advancing commercial development plans for its Alberta Petro-Lithium brines
  • 2018 plans include scaled-up development of its lithium extraction technology and the continual development of the reservoir
  • Updated Corporate Presentation on E3 Metals Website

Click here for the full text release

