Dajin Welcomes Rob Scargill to Its Technical Advisory Board

Dajin Resources Corp. (“Dajin”) (TSXV:DJI) (OTCQB:DJIFF) (Germany:C2U1) is pleased to announce that Mr. Rob Scargill, MAusIMM, Mining Engineer and a graduate of the University of Nottingham, England has joined Dajin’s Technical Advisory Board. Dajin’s management is excited to welcome Mr. Scargill as the Board believes his extensive experience and expertise will assist Dajin in moving its projects forward from the exploration stage to development.

Mr. Scargill has over 30 years experience in the mining sector in Australasia and the Americas including being involved in the start-up or restart of six producing mines. Until recently, Mr. Scargill worked eight years for Enirgi Group Corp. gaining significant experience with solution mining and salt crystallization processes as well as acquiring a broad knowledge of Lithium brine processing technologies.

His core skills include developing and implementing strategic plans, building value-adding relationships and creating organizational cultures to deliver successful outcomes. He has significant experience in running large and/or complex mine developments and operations as standalone business units.

About Dajin:

Dajin, is an early stage Lithium exploration company. Through its interest in Dajin Resources S.A. (“Dajin S.A.”), it holds concessions or concession applications in Jujuy Province, Argentina that were acquired in regions known to contain brines with Lithium, Potassium and Boron values. These land holdings exceed 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) and are primarily located in the Salinas Grandes and Guayatayoc salt lake basins. Dajin S.A. is partnered with LSC Lithium Corporation (“LSC”) who holds a 51% interest in Dajin S.A.’s Lithium properties in Argentina and has agreed to spend CDN$2,000,000 on the properties to complete the 51% purchase. The Cooperativa San José recently received exploration permits for a portion of the land package now part of the earn-in agreement with LSC. Exploration of the 4,300 hectares (10,625 acres) San José – Navidad minas is commencing under the management of LSC, the operator of the earn-in agreement.

In Nevada, Dajin holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values and are adjacent to the birth place of US Borax Corp’s first borax mine. Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 278 placer claims covering 5,591 acres (2,262 hectares) in the Alkali Lake valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) northeast of Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley.

