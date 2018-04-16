Dajin Resources Featured On Resource World Magazine

Dajin Resources Corp. (TSXV:DJI,OTCMKTS:DJIFF,Germany: C2U1) was recently featured in an article titled “South America’s Lithium Triangle” on the April/May Issue of Resource World Magazine.

The article features exploration and mining companies that have turned their attention to “the Lithium Triangle in Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, brought on by the impending surge in electric cars, trucks and millions of rechargeable consumer electronic device demands.”

Dajin Resources is an early stage Lithium exploration company holding over 93,000 hectares in land holdings in Argentina.

To read the full article, click here.

