Cypress Development Featured On Ahead Of The Herd

Cypress Development Corp (TSXV:CYP) was recently spotlighted on Ahead Of The Heard regarding their lithium claims in Nevada Valley.

The company has acquired two land packages in the valley: “the 1,520-acre Glory Project totaling 76 placer/lode claims located in Esmeralda County, and the 2,700-acre (35 association placer claims) Dean Project.” and is currently waiting on its maiden 43-101 compliant resource report expected near the end of April” 2018.

Cypress is also coming out with a “43-101 compliant resource report which will also have metallurgical tests and lithium recovery results.” The article states that as far as lithium juniors go, Cypress has one of the best land packages on the market right now. “The sheer size of the anticipated resource means that a lot of attention will be focused on the company as it continues to expand the property, particularly beneficiation methods. ”

The article concludes that with a million dollars in financing, Cypress is well on its way to fund its new exploration phase.

To read the full article, click here.

