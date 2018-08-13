Chloe Holzinger: Why Solid-state Batteries Are the Future

Chloe Holzinger, research associate at Lux Research, shares her thoughts on the energy storage market, solid-state batteries and more.









At this year’s Lithium Supply and Markets conference in Las Vegas, the Investing News Network had the chance to catch up with Chloe Holzinger, research associate at Lux Research.

Speaking about the energy storage market, Holzinger said she sees the space growing in the future. In fact, Lux Research expects the market to grow from US$30 to US$35 billion in 2016 to more than US$100 billion in 2020.

“The energy storage market is driven mostly by mobility and stationary storage at the moment, although consumer electronics is where all started,” she said.

She also shared insight on solid-state batteries and why she believes this type of battery is the future.

“Solid-state batteries are a rare innovation in the energy storage industry, as they enable the use of lithium metal anodes, which have a much higher energy density than graphite anodes,” she said.

In addition, this type of battery has a solid-state electrolyte that would replace the current flammable liquid electrolyte and separator, she explained, “making the battery inherently safer.”

That said, solid-state batteries are “very much in development stage, it’s still a very new technology which doesn’t have a mature supply chain for metallic anodes at the moment that can be scaled to mass production,” Holzinger said.

“Our projections for the use of solid-state batteries in consumer electronics is early 2020s … but [the batteries] will become more cost competitive in the 2030s,” she added.

Listen to the interview above for more insight from Holzinger about solid-state batteries. You can also click here to listen to our full Lithium Supply and Markets interviews playlist on YouTube.

