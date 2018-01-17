Cauchari JV Drilling Update Continued Success in the NW Sector – Hole CAU15

Advantage Lithium Corp. (the “Company” or “Advantage Lithium”) (TSXV: AAL ) (OTCQX: AVLIF) is pleased to provide this update on the brine sampling of diamond core hole CAU15 in the south of the previously undrilled NW Sector of the Cauchari JV property located in Jujuy Province, Argentina.

Highlights:

Drilling intersected extensive sandy sediments, confirming the NW Sector contains relatively high drainable porosity and permeability south from CAU07 through CAU16 to CAU15

The brine body intersected in CAU15 extends over >132 m vertically and is expected to continue below the base of sampling at 234.5 m

CAU15 brine averages 407 mg/l Lithium and 3,196 mg/l Potassium from 102-234.5 m depth, with a higher average grade of 475 mg/l Lithium and 3,662 mg/l Potassium from 174-234.5 m

Average Mg/Li ratio of 3.1:1, only slightly higher than previous holes CAU07 (2.3:1), and CAU16 (2.5:1) in the NW Sector – very positive for utilisation of conventional or other brine processes

Diamond drilling ongoing on holes CAU12 and CAU13 in the south of the SE Sector, to provide increased drilling density and geological information in this area. These holes are separated by 2 km, with CAU13 located 2 km southwest of CAU09

Preparing to drill diamond holes CAU17 and CAU18 in the NW sector for resource estimation

Pumping tests carried out on CAU08 and CAU11 will be reported as soon as assay results are available

President & CEO, Mr. David Sidoo, commented: “With the results from CAU15 we now have important additional information in the NW Sector that suggests the potential for excellent hydraulic parameters in this area, with an abundance of sandy units that are likely to support relatively high brine flow rates. The Mg/Li ratio is broadly similar to other holes in the project area and confirms the expectation of applying the conventional Olaroz process to the Cauchari brine. We will evaluate the high grade brine further in the deepening of CAU07, with preparations underway to drill holes CAU17 and CAU18 as part of the 2018 drilling program in the NW Sector.”

“Now that the program is more advanced Frits Reidel of hydrogeological consultants FloSolutions will be acting as the nominated QP for the future reporting of exploration results, leading up to a new resource estimate. FloSolutions are currently providing independent oversight of drilling and sampling activities.”

NW SECTOR – CAU15 Drilling Results

Drilling intersected an extensive sequence of sandy material, with coarse sandy gravel units in the last 20 m of the hole. Brine assays from 9 samples at an average sample spacing of 15 m returned an average of 407 mg/l Lithium and 3,196 mg/l Potassium over 132.5 m from a depth of 102 m to the base of sampling at 234.5 m, with the total hole depth 243.5 m. Higher grade brine in the deeper part of the hole averaged 475 mg/l Lithium and 3,662 mg/l Potassium from 174 to 234.5 m. The brine mineralisation shows similarities to CAU16 and CAU07, where higher grade brine is present beneath brackish water and low grade brine that begins at surface. In CAU15 this low grade material extends to a depth of approximately 100 m below surface. Intersection of Li mineralised brine in CAU15 suggests brine mineralisation continues further south.

CAU15 is located approximately 6.5 km south of CAU16, for which results were released in November. The brine body defined to date extends some 12.5 km in the N-S direction between CAU7 and CAU15. Diamond core holes CAU07, CAU15 and CAU16 have all intersected relatively permeable sandy sediments that are expected to yield relatively high pumping rates from the NW Sector, which is very positive for future brine extraction.

Brine sampling was undertaken systematically at a nominal 12 m vertical interval using bailer sampling equipment, depending on the conditions encountered in the hole.

The Mg/Li ratio in all brine samples is low, averaging 3.1:1 across all the samples and 2.9:1 over the higher grade interval from 174-234.5 m. This confirms the suitability of the brine for conventional brine processing, as applied at the nearby Olaroz project.

Drill core samples from CAU15 will be sent to an experienced porosity laboratory in the United States, where they will be analysed for drainable porosity characteristics for use in the upcoming resource estimate.

NW SECTOR – CAU17 and CAU18 Drilling

Preparations are underway for drilling of diamond holes CAU17 and CAU18 in the NW Sector to supplement holes drilled in 2017 for resource estimation.

SE SECTOR – Drilling and pumping activities

CAU08 and CAU11 Pumping Test Results

Initial pumping test results are imminent for hole CAU08, located in the center of the SE Sector, and CAU11, located further to the south. Results will be provided when they become available.

Diamond Drilling of CAU12 and CAU13

Diamond holes CAU12 and CAU13 commenced in December and drilling is continuing following the end of year shutdown period, with the holes expected to be finished around the end of January or early February. This diamond drilling will provide additional information on the distribution of sedimentary units in the SE Sector and will provide samples for laboratory analysis of porosity. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The technical information in this news release has reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Mr. Frits Reidel, a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.

ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP.

Per: “David Sidoo” David Sidoo, President Tel: 604.343.3760 l Fax: 604.683.1585 Email: [email protected]

About Advantage Lithium Corp.

Advantage Lithium Corp. is a resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of lithium properties and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AAL), and the Company is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX: AVLIF). The Company has acquired a 100% interest in five projects in Argentina and has acquired a 75% interest in a sixth, called Cauchari. The Cauchari project is located just 20 km south of Orocobre’s flagship Olaroz Lithium Facility.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.advantagelithium.com.

