Belmont awaits drilling approval for Kibby basin

Belmont Resources Inc. chief executive officer and president Jim Place, PGeo, has returned from Nevada, where he met with the company’s geologist, Bob Cuffney, and other persons critical to the project, including a visit to the Kibby basin lithium brine property.

Drill sites and proposed access roads were marked on the ground and surveyed to provide information for BLM (U.S. Bureau of Land Management) inspection and permit approval. Several surface samples of the playa soils were taken at the same time to be shipped to a company that has developed technology to recover lithium from soils and has asked Belmont to allow it to evaluate the Kibby materials.

While in Carson City, Nev., the Belmont team had a very informative and productive meeting with senior administrators and program managers with the State of Nevada Commission on Mineral Resources, Division of Minerals, who presented the new dissolved mineral regulations and exploration well drilling rule changes, as well as the process for water rights application. The information received during this meeting will significantly streamline Belmont’s permitting process for the next phase of exploration.

Belmont has submitted the NOI (notice of intent) application for test hole drilling at Kibby to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management office in Tonapah, Nev. Staff from the BLM will visit the property to inspect the drill hole sites and access roads, as well as to carry out archeological investigation of the nearby area. Once this is completed and Belmont’s bonding is approved, drilling can begin on the property. It is expected that approval will be received in approximately two weeks. Immediately following BLM approval, application will be made to the Nevada Division of Minerals for an exploration well permit. This permit will allow Belmont not only to take core samples of soils and groundwater in the basin, but to also construct a well site, where flow rates can be tested for any aquifers that are encountered. This testing can be carried out for a period of two years and can include the withdrawal of up to a total of five-acre feet of flow (approximately 61.7 million litres).

Mr. Place and Mr. Cuffney also met with a drilling contractor to discuss specialized methods of drilling and sampling for the coming work at Kibby. Belmont has tentatively selected this drilling company for the work, but this has not been confirmed, pending scheduling, and is therefore confidential. To comply with recently adopted State of Nevada requirements, Belmont is pleased that the drilling contractor selected for Kibby basin lithium brine exploration has, on staff, state-licensed well drillers, who will be on location at all times that work is carried out.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, United States.

Belmont has recently optioned 31 mineral claims encompassing approximately seven square kilometres, located 24 kilometres northwest of Saint John, N.B.: the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft — a zinc and cobalt prospect.