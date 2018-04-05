Lithium Investing

Bearing Achieves 99.9 Percent Lithium Carbonate Purity in Second Maricunga Sample

April 5, 2018
Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSX-V:BRZ) (OTCQB:BRGRF) (FSE:B6K1) (“Bearing” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that a second sample of lithium carbonate with a purity of 99.9% was produced by Veolia Water Technologies utilizing concentrated brine from the Maricunga project. This is a subsequent sample to the previous release on February 21st, 2018 which announced a 99.4% purity lithium carbonate sample produced by GEA.

Jeremy Poirier, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “These latest results exemplify the high-quality end product that the Maricunga project is capable of producing utilizing conventional processing technology. The high-purity lithium carbonate will garner significant interest from potential off-take partners as the project continues to advance towards a development decision.”

