Bearing Achieves 99.9 Percent Lithium Carbonate Purity in Second Maricunga Sample

Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSX-V:BRZ) (OTCQB:BRGRF) (FSE:B6K1) (“Bearing” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that a second sample of lithium carbonate with a purity of 99.9% was produced by Veolia Water Technologies utilizing concentrated brine from the Maricunga project. This is a subsequent sample to the previous release on February 21st, 2018 which announced a 99.4% purity lithium carbonate sample produced by GEA.

As quoted in the press release:

Jeremy Poirier, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “These latest results exemplify the high-quality end product that the Maricunga project is capable of producing utilizing conventional processing technology. The high-purity lithium carbonate will garner significant interest from potential off-take partners as the project continues to advance towards a development decision.”

