Ashburton Announces New CEO

ASHBURTON VENTURES INC. (TSXV:ABR) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, as its CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Harpur was recently announced as President and Director of Ashburton in January 2018 and now has accepted this expanded role effective immediately. Steve is a resident of Salmon Arm which is in close proximity to the Z-1 Zeolite Project and plans to take a hands on approach to the marketing of the Company’s zeolite.

“I am pleased to accept this role and wish to thank Michael England for fulfilling his role as CEO over the years. Mr. England was instrumental in procuring the Z-1 Zeolite Project which is now a major focus of the company.”

Mike England will remain a director of the company.

“I am very pleased to have Steve lead the charge on Ashburton. His lifetime experiences and contacts are a tremendous asset to the Company and we look forward to updating shareholders in short order as he now works toward advancing Ashburton’s business objectives.” stated Mike England.

Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on zeolite, lithium, and graphite projects in Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Stephen Harpur”

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995; Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770; www.ashburtonventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release