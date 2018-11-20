Anthony Tse, managing director and CEO of Galaxy Resources, shares his insight on the lithium market and the company’s future in this Benchmark Minerals Week interview.









At this year’s Cathodes event in Newport Beach, the Investing News Network sat down with Anthony Tse, managing director and CEO of Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), to get more insight on the lithium market and the company’s future.

Speaking about the challenges in the lithium sector this year, Tse said that the concerns of a “tsunami of supply” seen at the start of the year have not actually realized and many producers have not delivered according to plan.

“This year the demand has remained robust [even though] we’ve seen a little bit of volatility in pricing, in particular in China,” Tse said, adding that on the flipside, hydroxide pricing has remained strong in the last couple of months.

“I think that between now and the end of the year, and probably through the Chinese New Year, we will see some recovery in pricing, maybe not to the highs we have to date, but we will see some recovery in lithium carbonate,” he said.

Tse also shared his thoughts on the disconnect seen between share prices and demand optimism from experts.

“I think the challenges investors are having are not limited to lithium, I think overall we’ve seen volatility [and uncertainty] at a global level,” he added.

Tse also shared what’s Galaxy’s strategy for Sal de Vida, his thoughts on Argentina’s current economic situation and whether it could impact the project’s development.

Looking over to the other side of the world, Tse talked about Australia, where Galaxy holds the Mt Cattlin project.

“The ability of lithium [suppliers] to respond is sometimes overestimated, and it will take time for both new mines and new conversion facilities to ramp-up and be able to perform according to planned volume and planned quality,” he explained.

Listen to the interview above for more insight from Tse, who also talks about what is ahead for Galaxy next year. You can also click here to listen to our full Cathodes interviews playlist on YouTube.

