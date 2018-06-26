Australian-based Anson Resources is an exploration company focusing on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resources. The company’s primary focus is the development of the Paradox Brine project in Utah.

Anson Resources (ASX:ASN) reports that it has received encouraging results from the initial evaporation test work carried out on the bulk sample extracted from the Cane Creek 32-1 well. This work forms part of Anson’s plan to fast-track the Paradox lithium project in Utah, into production as the test work will assist with designing the production process by providing more information about the brine feed that can be expected from the Cane Creek well.

Highlights: Lithium concentration increased by 250 percent to 310ppm

Boron concentration increased by similar percentage

Sodium and potassium concentrations reduced

In-field evaporation test to be conducted

Evaporation test work will be carried out in bunded areas located on the Cane Creek 32-1 within the Paradox lithium project area to determine if “natural evaporation” will provide a similar result. Evaporation rates are known to be high in the arid desert conditions where the well is located.