Anson Resources Reports Positive Results from Evaporation Test Work
Australian-based Anson Resources is an exploration company focusing on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resources. The company’s primary focus is the development of the Paradox Brine project in Utah.
Anson Resources (ASX:ASN) reports that it has received encouraging results from the initial evaporation test work carried out on the bulk sample extracted from the Cane Creek 32-1 well. This work forms part of Anson’s plan to fast-track the Paradox lithium project in Utah, into production as the test work will assist with designing the production process by providing more information about the brine feed that can be expected from the Cane Creek well.
As quoted from the press release:
Highlights:
- Lithium concentration increased by 250 percent to 310ppm
- Boron concentration increased by similar percentage
- Sodium and potassium concentrations reduced
- In-field evaporation test to be conducted
Evaporation test work will be carried out in bunded areas located on the Cane Creek 32-1 within the Paradox lithium project area to determine if “natural evaporation” will provide a similar result. Evaporation rates are known to be high in the arid desert conditions where the well is located.
The bench top evaporation test work was carried out using two separate techniques, evaporation in baths with heat lamps and vacuum evaporation.
The ultimate goal of the test work was to test the lithium losses during evaporation of the super saturated brine. The test work was also designed to test the change in concentration of the minerals during evaporation and also the mineral concentrations in the precipitated solids.
“The evaporation test work has provided the company with a better understanding of the nature of the unique super saturated multi-mineral bearing brines at the Paradox lithium project assisting in the development of the design of production process which is currently underway. The company remains committed to fast tracking this project into production and will conduct natural evaporation test using ponds at the Cane Creek well in the immediate future to further understand these properties using the brine that was available at site from the Cane Creek well,”said Anson’s managing director Bruce Richardson.