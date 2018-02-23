Lithium Investing

American Manganese Interviewed on HoweStreet.com Podcast

February 23, 2018
American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY; PINKS:AMYZF;FRANK:2AM) President and CEO Larry Reaugh was recently interviewed in a podcast by HoweStreet.com, where Reaugh discusses the company’s financing, which is set to close next week. Reaugh states, “We will be oversubscribed and well financed, and the plan is that hopefully we won’t be looking at another financing for a year and a half, to two years.”

Reaugh further discusses the recycling of lithium ion cathode materials, and the company’s patented technology.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

Click here to connect with American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY; PINKS:AMYZF;FRANK:2AM) for an Investor Presentation.

