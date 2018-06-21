American Manganese Inc. Invited to Serve on a Panel by Metal Bulletin at the 10th Lithium Supply and Markets Conference June 26-28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMY” or the “Company”), (TSXV:AMY; OTC-US:AMYZF; FSE:2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to serve on a panel for Advanced Battery Recycling For Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Metal Recovery and Reuse at the 10th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 26-28, 2018.











Larry Reaugh, C.E.O. and Dr. Shailesh Upreti, American Manganese Inc.’s Advisory Board Member, will be serving on the following Panels.

Thur. June 28, 2018 – Day Two

9:45 Panel: Global Battery Market and its current opportunities and challenges

Dr. Shailesh Upreti

11:15 Q&A: Secondary Lithium via lithium-ion battery recycling

Larry Reaugh and Dr. Shailesh Upreti

Dr. Upreti currently holds multiple advisory roles in public as well as private companies in the li-ion value chain. Dr. Upreti is the president of C4V; Chairman of a leading lithium ion battery Gigafactory iM3 (Imperium3) which is building a 15GWh battery cell manufacturing plant near Binghamton, New York; and board advisor to Kumbaya Inc. and American Manganese.

“The Company is honored to discuss its proprietary lithium ion battery recycling process opportunity. AMY is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of cathode metals, specifically cobalt, which is in short supply and currently trading at (US) $80,250/tonne,” says Mr. Reaugh.

About Metal Bulletin

Metal Bulletin is a sub-brand of Industrial Minerals and they have been producing specialist conferences covering the global non-metallic minerals industries for more than 40 years.

Since 1974 they have welcomed more than 8,000 industrial minerals experts from more than 2000 organizations, delivering specialist market knowledge and creating global networking opportunities.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s March 23, 2018 Business Plan (“CBP”) for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444; Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

