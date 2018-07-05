American Manganese Appoints Sales Expert to Advisory Board

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc., (TSXV:AMY; OTC US:AMYZF; FSE:2AM) (“American Manganese” or “AMY” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed James J. (Jim) Hahn to its Advisory Board.











Jim comes from a career of 40+ years in the Specialty Tool and Fastener Industry. He has held management positions in patented product development to include Powder Actuated Fasteners, Adhesives, and Coatings. Additionally, he has worked domestically and internationally in the development of Concrete Anchoring Systems leading to successful market introductions. These introductions were attained through independent product testing to meet strict industry codes and final evaluation agency approvals.

At Hilti, Inc. Jim achieved the highest level of sales locally, regionally and nationally. He was awarded multi-million-dollar sales club recognition for his work with a previously poor-performing territory, and was recognized multiple times as a President Club’s winner at national conventions, having set regional and national sales records annually. Jim received a special award from ITW Corporation for the development of a national training program for certain industrial products. He was a founding member of the Concrete Anchoring Manufacturing Association in 1996. Last but not least, Jim was a PGA professional golfer after he graduated from college where he earned an AA degree in Applied Marketing and a BA in Business Administration.

Larry W. Reaugh says “Jim is an accomplished door opener and a highly innovative salesperson who will be a great addition to AMY’s Advisory Board. Jim will help us locate, identify and procure supplies of lithium-ion batteries for AMY’s recycling process”.

For his participation as an advisory consultant, the Company has granted Mr. Hahn 500,000 incentive stock options. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.24 per share for a five-year term. Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of the grant. The stock option grants are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt- Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s March 23, 2018 Business Plan (“CBP”) for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward –looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

