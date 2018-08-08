Altura: First Lithium Concentrate Hits the Road for Port Hedland

The trucking comes less than a fortnight after Altura reported first production from its flagship project.











Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) has announced it has started trucking lithium spodumene concentrate from the Altura lithium mine to Port Hedland in readiness for the first shipment.

According to Altura, the trucking comes less than a fortnight after Altura reported first production from its flagship project and completes yet another important milestone in the project’s development to place Altura as one of the significant lithium spodumene producers in the world.

Managing Director of Altura, James Brown said:

“We will continue to focus on working towards this first shipment and subsequent shipments for the remainder of 2018. We remain fully focussed on the ramp-up, so we can get the project operating at its optimum level as soon as possible.

