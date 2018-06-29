Advantage Lithium Files NI43-101 Report on Cauchari 3.0 Mt LCE Resource Upgrade

Advantage Lithium Corp (TSXV: AAL ; OTCQX: AVLIF ) is pleased to file the NI43-101 report on the resource upgrade of the Company’s flagship Cauchari Lithium Project in Jujuy, Argentina. The update, prepared by FloSolutions, has increased the inferred resource to a volume of approximately 1,200 million cubic metres of brine at average grades of 450 mg/l lithium and 4,028 mg/l potassium for 3.0 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and is the basis for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to be completed early in Q3 2018.

David Sidoo, the Founder and CEO of Advantage Lithium, commented on the significant resource upgrade for the Cauchari Project: “In the span of just over a year, we have delivered a +600% increase to the lithium resource at our Cauchari Project. This achievement reflects both the world-class nature of our project as well as the expertise and focus of the project development team in Argentina. Our Phase III program, already underway, will upgrade the resource to Measured and Indicated status and aims to expand the resource further.”

+6-fold increase of the inferred resource to 3.0 Mt LCE at Cauchari at 450 mg/l Lithium

The updated resources cover a significantly larger area and extend to greater depths in the NW and SE Sectors

Significant potential for additional resource expansion at depth

The brine has excellent chemistry for processing and the Mg/Li ratio averages 2.5, very similar to Orocobre’s Olaroz project

Phase III drilling is underway to upgrade this Inferred Resource and underlying brine to Measured and Indicated resources for the DFS scheduled for completion in Q2 2019

The technical information in this news release has reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Mr Frits Reidel, a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101. Full details of the drilling results, resource estimation methodology and quality assurance/quality control are provided in the NI-43-101 technical report.

ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP.

Per: “David Sidoo” David Sidoo, President Tel: 604.343.3760 Fax: 604.683.1585 Email: info@advantagelithium.com

