5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Iconic Minerals Up on Lithium Exploration at Bonnie Claire
January 14, 2018

The S&P/TSX Venture (TSXV) Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was down 1.27 percent as of 2 pm PST on Friday (January 12) to reach 878.20 points.

The Canadian dollar remained relatively flat against the greenback on Friday against a backdrop of falling oil prices and ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision next week.

Oil prices receded from a three-year high of more than $70 a barrel on Thursday with US crude down 0.4 percent to $63.56 a barrel.

Last week the Canadian dollar reached a three-month high at $1.2355 on stronger than expected jobs data raised expectations that the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates on January 17. It has fallen after Canadian government sources told Reuters they were becoming more certain that the US would announce plans to exit the North American Free Trade Agreement.

A number of TSXV-listed mining stocks experienced significant share price gains last week. The five top gainers are as follows:

Peat Resources (TSXV: PET )

Iconic Minerals (TSXV: ICM )

Canada Rare Earth (TSXV: LL )

Hunt Mining (TSXV: HMX )

Glen Eagle Resources (TSXV: GER )

Read on for a brief overview of those companies and what moved their share prices last week.

Peat Resources

Peat Resources is focused on producing peat fuel from its properties in Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada but is expanding into other commodity markets.

In late December, the firm signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Belair African Metals – a private firm located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Belair African Metals is focused on mining conflict-free tin, tantalum and tungsten with plans to expand into copper and cobalt mining.

Peat Resources is continuing to raise funds with its announcement of a private placement on January 12. It offered a brokered private placement in December, which closed on January 11 and a unbrokered private placement announced January 9 that was expected to close on the 12.

The company’s share price rose 169.23 percent to close at $0.16 last week.

Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals announced the start of its 2018 exploration program at the Bonnie Claire lithium project in Nevada, US.

The firm said the primary goals of the program “are to produce an NI43-101 compliant initial resource report on the lithium-rich sediments of the basin and provide additional bulk samples for further tests.”

Iconic Minerals, which also has several gold projects in Nevada, saw its share price rise 69.70 percent to close at $0.28 last week.

Canada Rare Earth

Canada Rare Earth said in December that it has assembled a team to conduct analysis and testing to optimize the processing of material from the property.

The company said a final selection and implementation would depend on the results of bulk tests at commercial facilities and would require agreement from its joint venture partner.

At the time, the firm said the joint venture partner was arranging the delivery of a 50 ton bulk sample from its property in South America to the testing facilities.

The firm’s share price rose 66.67 percent over the course of last week to close at $0.09.

Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining announced its 8th and 9th shipment of silver and gold from the Martha project in Santa Cruz, Argentina on January 9th. The combined total ounces of silver were 79,099 troy ounces and 87.8 troy ounces for gold.

Hunt said it is also evaluating the metallurgy of the gold and silver veins on its La Josefina property for optimum flotation processing and investing substantially in the modification of the Martha mill to best accommodate this new metallurgy.

The company added that production at the Martha project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. It acknowledged the economic risks and increased uncertainty of continuing with production activities.

The company’s share price rose 62.30 percent over the course of last week to close at $0.50.

Glen Eagle Resources

On January 9 Glen Eagle Resources’ released a letter to shareholders from the company’s CEO Jean Labrecque where he highlighted achievements including the firm’s new ball mill becoming operational.

“We believe that Cobra Oro has secured enough mineral with various providers to feed its ball mill throughout the year and possibly for many more to come. Although the data remains non compliant with NI 43-101 reporting, the Company feels strongly about the outlook with its providers, said Labrecque.

Cobra Oro is a wholly owned Honduran subsidiary of Glen Eagle, which gained 24.24 percent over the week to close at $0.21.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the mining and precious metals sectors are considered.

