Gas Investing

Chesapeake Energy to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees

Chesapeake Energy is set to lay off 13 percent of its workforce in an attempt to relieve itself of debt and work towards profitability.

« What’s Next for Oil Price…
• February 2, 2018
Add Comment
oil-rig-514035_960_720

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is set to lay off approximately 400 employees in an attempt to relieve debt and overhaul its business.

On Tuesday (January 30), the company, which stood at 3,247 people as of September, sent a letter to employees informing them of its decision to release 13 percent of its workforce.

The majority of those cuts, which are the result of asset sales that the company has made in recent years, will come from its Oklahoma City campus.

oil

Do you want to know which oil investments do well no matter what OPEC is doing?

Get the latest oil investing update in our exclusive
INN investor’s guide - for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

In the letter, Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler stated that Chesapeake did not initially cut staff after selling off assets because it had entered into specific arrangements with buyers, and they required workers to remain in their positions. With those arrangements coming to a close, the company must now respond accordingly.

“The decision to reduce headcount did not come easily for the leadership team. Dedicated, value-driven, hard-working people have been affected,” he said.

In recent years, the company has sold off approximately 25 percent of its wells, which Lawler said was an effort to “[r]educe debt, enhance margins, and work within our cash flow.”

This isn’t the first time that Chesapeake has made substantial cutbacks. In 2015, Chesapeake let go of  approximately 750 of its employees, citing low commodity pricing as the reason.

Shares of Chesapeake were last down 3.9 percent on Friday (February 2), and the stock has fallen about 43 percent over the last year.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

oil

Do you want to know which oil investments do well no matter what OPEC is doing?

Get the latest oil investing update in our exclusive
INN investor’s guide - for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Gas Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gas Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Gas

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

oil

Do you want to know which oil investments do well no matter what OPEC is doing?

Get the latest oil investing update in our exclusive
INN investor’s guide - for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Gas Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply