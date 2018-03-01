Manganese

Investing News

Montezuma Mining Initiates a Scoping Study for Butcherbird Project

- March 1st, 2018

Montezuma Mining Company Ltd. announced that it has initiated a scoping study to review the potential for the Butcherbird project to produce a range of high value manganese products on a commercial scale.

Montezuma Mining Company Ltd (ASX:MZM) announced that it has initiated a scoping study to review the potential for the Butcherbird project to produce a range of high value manganese products on a commercial scale. The study will assess the options for project development and provide an assessment of the potential capital and operating cost requirements for project development.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company is working to expedite this process to take advantage of strong market conditions around commodity markets, and as part of the integrated activities required to progress the project, a Mining Lease Application has been submitted that will cover the Yanneri Ridge and Coodamudgi Manganese deposits.

The Yanneri Ridge Manganese deposit has been identified during historical resource definition work and a more recent mining study as the optimum location to commence mining operations to produce high purity battery grade manganese via the Company’s innovative hydrometallurgical process developed in conjunction with CSIRO.

Highlights are as follows:

  • Mining Lease Application submitted covering key portions of the Butcherbird Manganese resource.
  • Yanneri Ridge resource to be initial focus for the proposed mining operations currently the subject of a Scoping Study1 .
  • Scoping Study on schedule for completion mid-April 2018.

Click here to read the full Montezuma Mining Company Ltd (ASX:MZM) press release.

critical metals stock outlook report

Have You Read Our New Market Report?
We found stocks, market data, and important news and compiled it for you in a free report!


Get the latest Manganese Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Manganese Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Manganese Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Big News Roundup: Great Panther Silver Reports Positive PEA for the Coricancha Mine, Telson Mining Graduates to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange, Canada Cobalt’s Re-2OX Process Achieves 99% Cobalt Recovery
Big News Roundup: Liberty Health Sciences to be Exclusive Distributor of Isodiol’s Products in Florida and Massachusetts, Isodiol Closes $18 Million Non-Brokered Offering
Big News Roundup: HashChain Technology Deploys Another 1,625 New Rigs in Cryptocurrency Mining, Kontrol Energy to Integrate AI Into Latest Energy Software Acquisition, BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (“BIG”) Forms Strategic Partnership With Anti-Money Laundering Experts
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Lift Cannabis Expo Takes Charge

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *