Montezuma Mining Initiates a Scoping Study for Butcherbird Project

Montezuma Mining Company Ltd (ASX:MZM) announced that it has initiated a scoping study to review the potential for the Butcherbird project to produce a range of high value manganese products on a commercial scale. The study will assess the options for project development and provide an assessment of the potential capital and operating cost requirements for project development.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company is working to expedite this process to take advantage of strong market conditions around commodity markets, and as part of the integrated activities required to progress the project, a Mining Lease Application has been submitted that will cover the Yanneri Ridge and Coodamudgi Manganese deposits. The Yanneri Ridge Manganese deposit has been identified during historical resource definition work and a more recent mining study as the optimum location to commence mining operations to produce high purity battery grade manganese via the Company’s innovative hydrometallurgical process developed in conjunction with CSIRO.

Highlights are as follows:

Mining Lease Application submitted covering key portions of the Butcherbird Manganese resource.

Yanneri Ridge resource to be initial focus for the proposed mining operations currently the subject of a Scoping Study1 .

Scoping Study on schedule for completion mid-April 2018.

