Maxtech Ventures Featured in Proactive Investors Article

Maxtech Ventures (CNSX:MVT, FWB:M1N, OTC:MTHEF) was recently featured in article by Proactive Investors, where CEO Peter Wilson discusses the company’s growing portfolio in Brazil and provides an overview of the manganese market.

As quoted in the article,

Maxtech has four claims that add up to almost 40,000 hectares in total, and it has a strategic partnership too, in the shape of Maringa Ferro, a locally established producer of manganese and manganese silica that operates five furnaces with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year.

“They can buy everything in-country that we can produce,” says Wilson. And this is no mere start-up. Brazil is one of the world’s major mining destinations, particularly known for its iron ore, which is used in the manufacture of steel. So too is manganese, and Maringa-Ferro was founded back in 1946 to produce it.

“They like to review and support us,” says Wilson. And it’s certainly a handy name to have on board when it comes to negotiating new property deals.

Not that Maxtech is up against much competition at the moment. In the sphere of manganese Maxtech virtually has the field to itself.

“There are little or no peers,” says Wilson, and he’s not just talking about Brazil either. Around the world there are only a handful of pure play manganese companies, and the majors that produce the metal spend very little time talking about it.

“We see it as a rich market opportunity,” says Wilson. “90% of the manganese produced is used in the fabrication of steel alloys, but there’s also some used in fertilizers.”