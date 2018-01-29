Maxtech Ventures Featured in Baystreet Article on Rising Manganese Demand

MaxTech Ventures (CNSX:MVT, FWB:M1N, OTC:MTHEF) was featured in a Baystreet article regarding Tesla adopting Manganese in New Lithium Batteries and why it’s driving the demand for Manganese.

Tesla might be preparing to switch to nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries in the near future. These batteries have a lower raw material cost, faster charging times and longer lifespans than NCA variants. Manganese is much cheaper compared to cobalt; -$1 vs $12 per pound thus saving Tesla a lot of cost.

The article describes MaxTech Ventures as a Canadian based junior mining company with a pure play in the manganese market. The article further talks about its major project in Brazil which is expected to be one of the world’s highest-grade, lowest cost manganese operations.

The article positions MaxTech Ventures as an emerging player in the Manganese market.

