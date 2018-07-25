Maxtech Announces Strategic Alliance with GeoXplor Corp. Opening of Vanadium Focused Subsidiary

Maxtech Ventures (CNSX:MVT, FWB:M1N, OTC:MTHEF) (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) announces strategic alliance with GeoXplor Corp. (“GEX”).











Maxtech Ventures (CNSX:MVT, FWB:M1N, OTC:MTHEF) (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) announces strategic alliance with GeoXplor Corp. (“GEX”).

GeoXplor Corp. is a top tier mining consulting firm with offices in British Columbia, Arizona, and Nevada and has a successful history of acquiring outstanding properties of merit. The alliance is focused on identifying North American vanadium claims for the Company and its subsidiary.

GeoXplor was key to the development of lithium brines in the Clayton Valley region and were the operators of the Pure Energy Minerals’ Clayton Valley South project, where they were instrumental in helping discover and identify an Inferred Resource of 816,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate equivalent (July 2015 NI 43-101). They were also the operators for Lithium X Energy Corp’s operations in Clayton Valley.

“We are delighted to be associated with “Maxtech” in its pursuit of high quality USA domestic Vanadium properties in this undeniable present, and future, strategic commodity,” stated Clive Ashworth CEO, GeoXplor Corp.

“The new vanadium subsidiary of Maxtech will operate independently of the Company’s manganese projects. GeoXplor has a stellar reputation in energy metals and we hope that this endeavor will create a successful subsidiary for the Company and create the leading junior vanadium explorer in the continental U.S.A.” stated Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech Ventures.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

For additional information see the Company’s web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com

Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com

Phone: 604-484-8989

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

