Giyani Supports Canoe Mining Venture RTO Agreement With OpenPort Limited

Giyani Metals Corporation (TSXV:WDG) (GR:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to comment on the announcement made yesterday by Canoe Mining Ventures Corp.

Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (“Canoe”) yesterday announced their intention to complete a reverse take-over (RTO) with OpenPort Ltd. (“OpenPort”) of Hong Kong. OpenPort is a private blockchain technology company generating significant top line revenue with a Fortune 500 client base across Asia currently utilizing their proprietary transport management system (“TMS”) and digital logistics network. Canoe and OpenPort are currently engaged in a joint development effort to build a Mining Operations Logistics Solution (“MOLS”) that leverages OpenPort’s blockchain software and logistics expertise and Canoe’s mining industry knowhow. MOLS is being designed to service the traditional mining industry using a blockchain protocol to track and deliver drill samples and/or finished resources.

Giyani currently owns 13,690,000 common shares in Canoe, and as a major shareholder offers full support to the transaction by, in principal, agreeing to a lock up agreement voting in favour of the RTO and a voluntary escrow of their shares as may be necessary during the transaction completion period.

“Giyani’s partial ownership of Canoe represents a previously underperforming asset that is about to return great value to our Company and shareholders; we fully support this transaction which will boost the intrinsic value of our Company,” said CEO, Robin Birchall.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

