Giyani Metals Corp Featured on Stockhouse

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG) was recently featured on Stockhouse. Highlighting Giyani’s mandate of putting up a high-grade manganese project into production by the end of 2018, the report called out other metals investors for not thinking of manganese when they think of battery metals.

The report also highlighted the company’s flagship property – the Kanye Project in Botswana, with three high-grade manganese prospects identified thus far: Kgwakgwe Hill or K.Hill, Otse, and Lobatse. “The total area size of the Kanye Project land package is 8,135 square kilometers, which is approximately the size or Puerto Rico. Within the boundaries of this property are several past-producing (high grade) manganese mines.”

To read the full report, click here.

