American Manganese Initiates New IP Development and Pilot Plant Testing to Advance Cathode Recycling Technology

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY; OTC US:AMYZF;FSE:2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the Company’s progress on recent innovations developed for advancing the Company’s intellectual property portfolio for recycling lithium ion batteries:

1. A chemical method of detaching aluminum foil from active cathode compounds has been developed;

2. A novel gravity separation method has been developed to separate the detached aluminum foil from the active cathode compounds into separate streams;

3. A novel mineral processing method has been developed to separate residual carbon, graphite, copper and aluminum from shredded and heat-treated batteries sourced from a European recycler.

4. A novel hydrometallurgical treatment was developed to remove fluoride originating from the electrolyte in shredded and heat-treated batteries sourced from a European recycler.

5. A novel method to concentrate lithium was developed that will be integrated into the flowsheet which will reduce the number of steps and equipment required for AMY’s flowsheet.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it is able to offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt- Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s March 23, 2018 Business Plan (“CBP”) for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444; Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward –looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

