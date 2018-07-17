Zenyatta Announces Increase in Overall Recoveries

Zenyatta Ventures (TSXV:ZEN), has announced the results from test-work performed in 2017 which resulted in a much simplified purification process and a significant improvement in the total recovery of high-purity graphite from the Albany graphite deposit located near the communities of Constance Lake First Nation and Hearst, Ontario, Canada.

As quoted from the press release:

Recoveries improved from 75.4 percent achieved in the 2014-2015 testwork for the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) to approximately 90 percent. This new process has lower energy and reagent consumption and also permits more efficient recycling of the leach solutions when compared to the original process developed for the PEA.

The company will be re-starting its metallurgical test-work program for the Albany graphite deposit this month to collect engineering data for the next technical report. It is anticipated that this test-work will take approximately 4 months to complete. Laboratory investigations into the purification of graphite concentrate were suspended in August 2017 due to lack of funds. This work will be conducted at SGS Canada Inc. (SGS), Lakefield, Ontario under the supervision of the Zenyatta’s metallurgist and project manager, James Jordan.

In April 2017, Zenyatta reported that it had successfully completed the flotation pilot testing portion of metallurgical test-work and the results indicated that at a target grade of 85 percent graphitic carbon (Cg), flotation recovery was projected to be approximately 90 percent. This program also provided ample material for the subsequent purification test-work.

“We are very pleased with the purification test-work results to date and I am confident that we will be able to consistently produce a graphite product with a minimum 99.8 percent purity using a much simplified and commercially viable process with significantly higher recoveries. The project will benefit environmentally from this new process due to significantly lower energy use and reduced waste generation,” said Jordan.