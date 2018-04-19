Graphite Investing Triton Minerals Signs First Offtake Deal for Ancuabe Graphite The graphite developer has agreed to sale up to 16,000 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate from the mine to China’s Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite. « Graphite Explorer Canada … Priscila Barrera • April 19, 2018

Australian-listed Triton Minerals (ASX:TON) has signed its first graphite offtake deal for its Ancuabe project, the company announced on Thursday (April 19).

The graphite developer has agreed to sale up to 16,000 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate from the mine to China’s Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite.

“The binding offtake agreement is a significant achievement in the development of the Ancuabe graphite project,” said Peter Canterbury, managing director of Triton Minerals.

The offtake deal is set for at least five years with a seller option for a further five. The price of graphite will be determined for every 6 months at prevailing market prices in China.

“Securing this binding agreement and becoming part of the supply chain for Tianshengda illustrates the strong demand for premium Ancuabe graphite concentrate,” Canterbury said.

Chinese graphite processor Tianshengda has an annual capacity of 30,000 tonnes to 40,000 tonnes of value added graphite products per year.



“[The deal also shows] the growth of the expandable graphite market in China, and the vision of Chinese graphite producers to diversify their supply base in response to domestic shortages and legislative changes, Canterbury added.

The agreement will also allow Triton to accelerate other development objectives, including engineering, procurement and construction, approvals and project finance.

Looking ahead, Triton is expecting Ancuabe to produce its first graphite in the second half of 2019.

Triton has also signed a term sheet agreement with Haida Graphite for up to 16,000 tonnes per year of production at Ancuabe. Once the deal is converted to a binding agreement, the company would have committed over 50 percent of planned production at Ancuabe.

Aside from this asset, the company holds interest in other two graphite projects in Mozambique, the Balama North and the Balama South.

On Thursday, shares of Triton Minerals were trading up 1.30 percent in Sydney at AU$0.07. The company’s share price has declined 19.59 percent year-to-date.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.