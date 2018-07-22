Zenyatta Ventures was on the rise last week after posting updates on its Albany graphite project in Canada. Honey Badger Exploration, Inventus Mining, Maya Gold and Silver and Hunt Mining were the other top gainers.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Zenyatta Up on Albany Graphite Updates



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Zenyatta Up on Albany Graphite UpdatesURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/critical-metals-investing/graphite-investing/top-weekly-tsxv-stocks-zenyatta-albany-graphite-updates/ Send Cancel

Last Friday (July 20), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose 1.3 points or 0.18 percent to close at 714.47.

News headlines last week were wholly dominated by trade war fears and solidifying concerns over the US’ relationship with its trading partners. China has gone so far as to place all blame on the US for a fall in overall confidence in the global economy.

On the TSXV, the Investing News Network had a gander at how miners are faring in light of the week’s news. Below are the top five gainers in the mining space.

Have you kept up with graphite stocks?

Get your insights in your free report



Give me my free report!

Honey Badger Exploration (TSXV: TUF )

Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS )

Zenyatta Ventures (TSXV: ZEN )

Maya Gold and Silver (TSXV: MYA )

Hunt Mining (TSXV: HMX )

Honey Badger Exploration

Precious and base metals explorer Honey Badger Exploration is focused mainly on Ontario and Quebec.

In its most recent news, released on Thursday (July 19), the company announced it has optioned a polymetallic silver, gold, zinc, lead and cobalt property in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario from Cairngorm Mines. It is called the Beaver silver property.

Honey Badger says the historic property is ripe for exploration due to its location in a prolific mining region. Investors reacted nicely, with the firm’s share price up 30.43 percent across the week to C$0.15.

Inventus Mining

Ontario-based Inventus Mining is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the Sudbury mining district. While its principle asset is the advanced-stage Pardo paleoplacer gold project, it also has the Sudbury 2.0 project on the boil.It was the subject of the company’s most recent news release in May, when it acquired the property.

While the company released no news last week, its share price on the TSX Venture Exchange was up by 27.59 percent over the week, trading at C$0.18.

Zenyatta Ventures

Graphite-focused Zenyatta Ventures has put out plenty of news this month, with an update on its Albany graphite project in Ontario released on July 5, changes to its board announced on July 12 and results from test work conducted in 2017 on a graphite purification process revealed on July 16.

Battery Metals in 2018

Click to download your free report



Give me my free report!

Albany is described by Zenyatta as “the largest and very rare ultra high-purity graphite deposit in Northern Ontario.” The company claims it “contains the largest and only high purity hydrothermal graphite mineralization being developed in the world.” Earlier in the year, the firm’s board was upended by a dissident shareholder takeover

The company’s share price increased 27.08 percent over the course of last week to reach C$0.61.

Maya Gold and Silver

Canadian gold and silver explorer Maya Gold and Silver is focused on assets in Morocco, where it has five properties, and a sixth in Mexico.

Its most recent news was back in late June, when it released details on drill results from its Moroccan Boumadine property. According to the release, Maya Gold and Silver has intersected up to 4.91 g/t gold at the property, which it has an 85-percent interest in. The balance is state owned.

Last week, Maya Gold and Silver’s share price rose by 21.15 percent, and is now valued at C$2.75.

Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining is a precious metals exploration and development company with core projects in Argentina.

The company holds up the Martha mine as its primary asset, as it is a producing mine. The company also has the producing La Josefina mine in Argentina on its books along with a number of exploration assets.

Hunt Mining hasn’t released any news recently, with its most recent news being back in June, when it announced it was listed for trading on the OTCQB venture market in the US. Last week, Hunt Mining’s share price increased by 19.95 on the TSX Venture Exchange, closing at C$0.28.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the mining and precious metals sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.